Following her “rebirth”, Kenyan socialite and influencer Vera Sidika has warned the youths against letting peer pressure rush them into making poor decisions that could haunt them in future.

Previously known for her well endowed body, Vera Sidika went under the knife to restore her butt to the original smaller version.

Sidika who has had butt implants for quite a while decided to have surgery to have them removed after a lengthy period of medical complications.

“Due to health risks and complications, I had to undergo surgery,” Sidika revealed on IG on Wednesday.

In the long revelation, she left hints of how her decisions to have the plastic surgery to enhance her butt was due to peer pressure.

Having now reformed into her old version, the socialite and influencer cautions the youths to appreciate their natural bodies a little more.

Speaking from experience, she advised younger girls to avoid taking rushed bandwagon decisions on things that could potentially ruin their future.

Ladies; please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future. Vera Sidika

Sidika who has promised to share more information about her experience and surgery processes thanked her Creator for giving her another shot at life and vowed to appreciate life even better going ahead.

“I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard. I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year, but here we are.

“New me. I’ve come to appreciate life and never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me.

“To my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love and support, and pray you will walk through this journey with me.

“I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind,” Vera Sidika wrote.