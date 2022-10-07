On Thursday 6th October 2022, celebrities united to show their solidarity with rapper Fik Fameica as he launched his new album dubbed ‘King Kong’.

Since 2015, Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica has been consistently rising through the ranks to become an established music brand in the region.

His new album dubbed ‘King Kong’ is anticipated to expose him to further parts of the world and fellow celebrities were left impressed at the album listening party.

“He was my designer. I love how he handled himself and I am proud of how far he has come. This is a good album,” remarked Eddy Kenzo who also features on the album.

Abryanz and Judith Heard at the ‘King Kong’ album listening party

Held at Olives Restaurant in Naguru, the album-listening party pulled big numbers of celebrities who turned up to show solidarity and support for the rapper.

Eddy Kenzo, Ykee Benda, Abryanz, Grenade, Judith Heard, Malaika Nnyanzi, Mozelo Kids, Bomba, Artin Pro, YahBoy, among many others graced the occasion.

‘King Kong’ The Album

Set for release today (Friday 7th October 2022), Fik Fameica’s album dubbed “King Kong” is already creating buzz around town.

The self-styled ‘Freshest Boy Around Town‘ is confident that the new album will turn heads because of the quality of music and sound on it.

The 14-track album will feature collaborations with some of the best artistes in the region including Vanessa Mdee, Bruce Melody, Eddy Kenzo, among others.

While speaking to MBU, the Fresh Gang boss noted that the body of work was worked on by the best producers in the land and could turn out a game changer in many ways.