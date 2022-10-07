Ugandan singer Pia Pounds is smiling again having finally had a successful dental surgery that fixed her smile after losing a tooth in a boda boda accident many years ago.

Lost tooth, lost confidence…

In mid-September, Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds revealed her struggle to regain confidence which was dented when she lost her tooth in a boda boda accident.

The songstress lost a front tooth following an accident and underwent dental implant surgery in October 2021.

The surgery, however, was not a success and she had to endure the pain and perform without a tooth for months. Hiding her smile behind the mask turned out a hard task for her.

Pia has had to undergo other surgeries, scans, and other procedures in Uganda and Kenya to have her tooth fixed but in vain.

The Return Of The Smile…

A few weeks ago, however, she managed to undergo a successful surgery and a new tooth was fixed to put an end to her misery.

Upon returning from Nairobi, Kenya where the surgery happened, the Tupaate singer expressed her gratitude for those that encouraged her in the lengthy time of misery.

She noted that it will take time to get used to her fresh smile but it surely already has boosted her confidence.