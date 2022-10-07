Nigerian music maestro Rema, real name Divine Ikubor, arrived in Uganda on Friday afternoon ahead of the Afropalooza festival.

Happening this weekend, the Talent Africa-organised Afropalooza festival will be a celebration of 60 years of Uganda as it coincides with Uganda’s Independence day.

Over 60 artistes are to perform at the three-day event including Rema, Sauti Sol, and a host of Uganda’s finest performers.

At a presser held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Rema (22) promised to put up a spirited performance he dubbed a “rave” and called out Ugandans to turn up and enjoy the vibe.

Take a gaze at some of the photos of his arrival below:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

