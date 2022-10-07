Nigerian music maestro Rema, real name Divine Ikubor, arrived in Uganda on Friday afternoon ahead of the Afropalooza festival.

Happening this weekend, the Talent Africa-organised Afropalooza festival will be a celebration of 60 years of Uganda as it coincides with Uganda’s Independence day.

Over 60 artistes are to perform at the three-day event including Rema, Sauti Sol, and a host of Uganda’s finest performers.

At a presser held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Rema (22) promised to put up a spirited performance he dubbed a “rave” and called out Ugandans to turn up and enjoy the vibe.

Also Read: Nigerian star Rema to perform at the Afropalooza festival in Uganda

Take a gaze at some of the photos of his arrival below: