Minister of State for Gender and Culture in the Ugandan Cabinet Peace Regis Mutuuzo says the Ugandan music industry is ranked third on the African continent.

She notes that Uganda was ranked third by recognized international standards that rate and quantify products and services of high quality.

She explained that Uganda comes third after Nigeria and South Africa which are ranked first and second respectively.

Hon. Peace Mutuuzo went ahead to call upon the public to celebrate Uganda’s feat in arts and culture saying the strides and efforts that the creatives have invested in lately have brought about this huge success in the music business.

Swangz Avenue’s Azawi performing

She adds that back then, Uganda was no where close to being recognized as it lagged deep down in the 13th position.

Hon. Mutuuzo promised to support the arts culture industry more and also help in the amendment of the copyright law.

She made the revelations during the launch of the 4th UNCC annual arts and cultural festival that is set to get underway today at the National Theatre as Uganda celebrates its 60th Independence.

Artists from Swangz Avenue including Azawi, and Winnie Nwagi among others are set to headline the event which will go till Sunday.