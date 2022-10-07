Swangz Avenue’s employee Joel Peter Wadero who acts as singer Vinka’s manager has been accused of domestic violence by his long-term lover identified as Essie Didi.

Essie appeared on Sanyuka TV on Thursday with bruises on her neck and cuts allover her body. Her left wrist and fingers also had stitches.

Talking to media, Essie explained that she has for a couple of years faced battering from her lover who usually returns home in a dazed mental state.

She noted that sometimes Joel returns home drunk and he pounces on her and starts beating her over small issues, something she is fed up of.

Essie Didi speaking to Sanyuka TV

Displaying the wounds on her body, Essie Didi expressed disgust in the man she once fell for and noted how she even filed a case of Assault against Joel.

She wants to let go of the relationship and to retrieve her property from Joel so that she can move on with her life.

When Joel was contacted by Sanyuka TV to give his side of the story, he narrated that his lover is just tarnishing his name and dragging it in the mud.

He went on to disclose that he is not a violent man adding that his girlfriend is just furious after he reported her to the police for vandalizing his property.