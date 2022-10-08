Singer-turned-politician and National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s charity freedom concert in Dubai has been canceled.

The concert that was set to go down tonight at the Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club was called off reportedly due to political issues.

A tweet shared by Bobi Wine reveals how the owner of the venue was instructed to cancel the event following pressure from Ugandan authorities.

Bobi says the authorities have been working tirelessly to frustrate his work.

Unfortunately, our Charity Concert in Dubai has been canceled! The venue owner has been instructed to cancel. The information available shows Ugandan authorities have been working tooth and nail to ensure it doesn’t happen! The first attempt was to deny me entry, and now this! Bobi Wine

He goes on to note that the calling off was initiated by his arrest at the Dubai Airport where he was grilled by immigration for a period of 12 hours.

During Bobi Wine’s arrest, his phone was confiscated from him plus his travel documents.

Proceeds from the concert were to go toward the repatriation of Ugandans who are stuck in the United Arab Emirates.