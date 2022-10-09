Comedy Store Uganda proprietor Alex Muhangi has tipped the Uganda police force and other security organs to host comedians during their functions to relieve them of stress.

Muhangi believes it is wise and very important for security organs to host comedians to treat them to some fun in their free time and during their functions as comedy helps one feel lively and relaxed.

He notes that security operatives go through a lot of stress and some get depressed thus making the call for their leaders to host comedians who act as a therapy for the mind.

He further noted that hosting comedians can also help them reduce suicidal thoughts and as well discover different talents from the youth within the forces.

Comedy brings a new mindset to people. I would encourage police officers to invite comedians for fun. These people go through a lot and end up depressed. Comedy is therapy for the mind and it helps reduce suicidal elements. Alex Muhangi

Alex Muhangi is happy about how comedy has evolved lately since 2009 when they introduced stand-up comedy in the country.

We introduced stand-up comedy in 2009 to revolutionalize the art of acting. Where we are today is a step higher compared to where were although comedians now are too money minded. Alex Muhangi