Big Talent Entertainment singer Edriisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo thanks Gravity Omutujju for naming him the best artiste in Uganda today but maintains that he is not competing for positions.

Since holding a sold-out concert, Gravity Omutujju has been giving positions to fellow artistes in the industry and according to him, Eddy Kenzo is the best Ugandan artiste currently.

While at Fik Fameica’s ‘King Kong’ album listening party on Thursday, the self-style Young Mandela was asked what he thinks of Gravity’s comments

Speaking to the journalists, Kenzo expressed gratitude for being recognized by a fellow artiste and that it means he has been doing good musically.

Also Read: Eddy Kenzo: Government should empower artists to record songs about patriotism

He, however, said that his aim has never been to fight for positions in the music ranks but to rather focus on bettering himself.

Eddy Kenzo emphasized that his major target is to become a better version of himself with each new day that comes.

I am grateful that he places me in the first position. That means that I have been working hard but positions are not my target. Everytime I wake up, my aim is to be better than yesterday. That’s what I work hard for. I am not in competition for positions because I am only competing with myself. Eddy Kenzo