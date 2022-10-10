As they celebrate their first year of marriage, singer Nubian Li says he is “honoured” to be Salha Mutoni’s soul mate and promises to be so for the rest of his life.

Today, one year ago, singer Ali Bukeni a.k.a Nubian Li and his wife Gloria Mutoni Salha tied the knot to become husband and wife

The two exchanged vows at a beautiful Muslim tradition wedding held at Kibuli Mosque and pledged to live together, through better or worse.

The wedding was graced by some of the top musicians, politicians, media personalities, among other friends and family members.

Today marks the first anniversary and Nubian Li has taken the opportunity to pledge more love for his wife.

Across social media, the Firebase singer noted how honoured he is to have Mutoni by his side and pledged to live with her for the rest of his life.

“Today we celebrate our 1st wedding anniversary. We said ,”I DO.” And am so honoured to walk with you this lifetime journey with you by my side my beloved wife,” Nubian Li wrote on Facebook

Congratulations to the couple!