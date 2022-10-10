At the back of a successful Nyam on the Nile edition, Roast And Rhyme is back to Kampala for the 16th Edition dubbed ‘Afro Halloween’.

Set for 30th October at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo the Afro Halloween edition aims to elicit the fun and spooky side of revellers while they enjoy the various meats and afro music.

Throwing it back to 2016, a new event hit Uganda’s entertainment and social calendar and years later, Roast and Rhyme has given revellers a family day out experience by the lakeside.

It continues to draw massive crowds to its promise of roasted meat eaten to the entertaining sound of live music and performances.

If you have been to past editions of the outdoor event, you know fun is always a given.

A Halloween theme always mesns goimg extra with your outfit ideas and masks, ready to standout at the event.

According to Swangz Avenue, lots of surprises arr expected to mash up the vibes on the day especially with the performances.

The upcoming family day out event will see revellers getting to party hard with live music performances by Uganda’s best acts, deejay sets for the after party with lots of outdoor family and groupie activities and games.

The event is expected to start as early as 11am for all revelers to enjoy fresh vibes to the maximum.