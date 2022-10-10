As Ugandans celebrated 60 years of independence, Nigerian singer Rema and Kenyan group Sauti Sol put up spirited performances at the Afropalooza festival.

Happening for the first time, the Talent Africa-organized Afropalooza festival was aimed at celebrating Uganda’s music, art, and culture.

Over 60 artistes were up for the task to showcase their talent at the festival which happened at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

Rema performs for revelers at the Afropalooza festival on Saturday

Nigerian singer Rema’s performance on Saturday kicked off the celebrations before they were climaxed by Sauti Sol on Sunday.

Several Ugandan acts including Maddox, Winnie Nwagi, Ykee Benda, Vinka, The Mith, Ragga Dee, Rickman, Lilian Mbabazi, Brian Aliddeki, Joseph Sax, among many others also performed over the two days.

We got some action for you in the pictorial below: