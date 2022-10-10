Renown city socialite Sipapa, born Charles Olim, and his wife Shimarah Nakiyimba alias Sasha Shamirah have been remanded to Luzira Maximum Prison on charges of aggravated robbery.

The two have been sent back to Luzira prison till November 10th, 2022 after the Chief Magistrates court denied them bail as they are accused of stealing Shs1.6 billion and gadgets from a South Sudanese couple.

It should be remembered that Sipapa’s lawyers got into a disagreement and some of them ditched him for failure to pay legal fees.

Before being denied bail, it was believed that Sipapa was to get released today with rumors having it that he had refunded the money to the South Sudanese.

That, however, did not happen and he will have to wait till the next court hearing.