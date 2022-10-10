Former Golden production band singer Catherine Kusasira has disclosed that singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo once opened up to her about how he regrets being alive.

Kusasira narrates that about a year ago when she had a deep conversation with Weasel, he openly told her how his life has never been the same since the late Mozwey Radio passed on.

She explained that whatever Weasel is going through are clear signs of depression and he seems to have given up on himself.

The “Ssi Dogo” singer further narrated that she could feel Weasel’s pain when he told her how he doesn’t see the value of being alive.

Kusasira believes that it’s why Weasel sometimes does so many negative things that cross his mind.

She, however, commended Weasel for being a very polite and well-behaved person just like he was when they were in school many years ago.