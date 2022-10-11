Singer Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza, has warned against scrapping tattoos off his corpse when he passes on and apologized to whoever is offended by his desires.

The majority of Sunni Muslims believe tattooing is a sin because it involves changing the natural creation of God, inflicting unnecessary pain in the process.

Tattoos are classified as dirty things, which is prohibited in Islam. They are considered haram (forbidden) in Islam.

There is no specific Islamic verse outlining this point but many people believe wudu (the purification ritual) cannot be completed if you have a tattoo on your body. Hence, you can never pray.

That however, does not bother Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo whose arms, neck, and other parts of the body are filled with tattoos.

The Big Talent Entertainment singer has recently warned people not to scrap them off his body when he dies.

While speaking to MBU in a recent interview, Kenzo maintained that despite being a Muslim, tattoos are something he wants as a person and they cannot come in-between his relationship with God.

“I love God. I appreciate and respect Islam so much because it’s the religion I’ve grown up knowing. But I do not base my life entirely on religion because I do not understand religion more than i understand God,” Kenzo noted.

I would not like to see my corpse being mistreated by scrapping tattoos off my body. That’s what I want as a person, I will answer the rest when I talk to God. Eddy Kenzo

Kenzo, however, apologized to whoever is offended by his statements but maintained that it is what he desires as a person.

“Whoever is bothered by that and whoever was offended by my statements, you may forgivee. Sometimes we speak out of ignorance but that is what I want as a person,” he added.