Rapper Rowland Kaiza, better known as Bigtril, is glad to still be reaping off his 2019 anthem song ‘Parte After Parte’ that has seen him live a changed lifestyle.

Big Tril’s jam hit the global market when a number of popular individuals including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and American celebrity couple Offset and Cardi B grooved to it.

Although music critics feel like he took a back pedal in the rap game, Big Tril is still positive about his art and promises to release more appealing music.

He goes on to stress that when he moved to Nigeria, he learned lots of different things including production, artists’ protection, and music structuring.

Big Tril went ahead to hint that he made most finances from Parte After Parte off stage unlike many artistes in Uganda who mostly earn after stage performances.