Rapper Rowland Kaiza, better known as Bigtril, is glad to still be reaping off his 2019 anthem song ‘Parte After Parte’ that has seen him live a changed lifestyle.
Big Tril’s jam hit the global market when a number of popular individuals including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and American celebrity couple Offset and Cardi B grooved to it.
Although music critics feel like he took a back pedal in the rap game, Big Tril is still positive about his art and promises to release more appealing music.
Also Read: There is low-self esteem among artists in our music industry – Big Tril
He goes on to stress that when he moved to Nigeria, he learned lots of different things including production, artists’ protection, and music structuring.
Big Tril went ahead to hint that he made most finances from Parte After Parte off stage unlike many artistes in Uganda who mostly earn after stage performances.
I have been learning a few things and basically about the music business and production in Nigeria. I chose Nigeria because when you look around, love or hate them, they’re at the top and best currently so I headed there to learn how they do it.
I never failed to add to ‘Parte After Parte’ but I am going to produce more music and only good stuff like how I managed to create that anthem.
‘Parte After Parte’ did ne wonders. You can see how good I look coz up to now I’m still reaping big off the song.
What I learned in Nigeria that I wish to implement here are the structures and artists protection.
Artists here are not protected at all and artists mostly get money on stage. However, the money I got from ‘Parte After Parte’ was not from stage.
I got the money from publishing, licensing, plus other channels that gave lots of money, something that opened my eyes to get to understand that we need structures.Bigtril