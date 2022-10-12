Singer Barbara Mirembe a.k.a Babaritah believes she has what it takes to shower Emmanuel Lwasa with love and make him forget the women that con him of his money.

In the past few years, Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa must have lost loads of money to many random women.

In his quest for love, Lwasa has failed making relationships last with the likes of Desire Luzinda, Dianah Nabatanzi, Angel Kwakunda, Vanessa Vanny, among many others.

Often, this has been blamed on his arrogant character. Other critics, however, note that women know he is loaded and therefore go to him with an aim of stealing his money.

The tycoon has slowly lost faith in finding a woman that loves him unconditionally and recently revealed how he will just have to settle with the mother of his little baby.

Singer Barbaritah, however, thinks she can make him fall in real love and shower him with all the good things that he desires in a woman.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Barbaritah revealed that Lwasa is a good looking, rich man and she does not understand why other women have failed to love him right.

She believes that he can make a good husband and she has no problem if he ever approached her proposing love.

“I have no problem with Lwasa. If he likes me, there is no problem. He is a not an ugly man, he has his money, I can love him without any troubles,” Babaritah told Bukedde.

“I see he has so much thirst for love. I can show him love and make him forget those other thieves,” the Esawa Yona singer further revealed.