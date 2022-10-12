Radio personality and music critic Jenkins Mukasa has urged Lydia Jazmine to invest more focus in her music than taking bikini photos.

When singer Maurice Kirya made statements saying he is not familiar with Lydia Jazmine’s music, the internet was set on fire with many calling him a hypocrite.

The debate got heated with a section of netizens labeling Kirya a “snake” because he calls himself Lydia’s friend yet he does not even support her hustle.

It did not take long before Kirya made a public apology clearing the air about his statements and maintaining that he was not trying to trash-talk the LJ Music singer.

Also Read: I wasn’t trying to trash Lydia Jazmine – Maurice Kirya

In his apology, Kirya made it clear that it is normal and okay for someone not to know someone else’s music but still be his fan or friend.

Music critic Jenkins Mukasa has also come out to show support for Kirya saying he did not commit any offense but is just falling victim to a clique of individuals trying to wage war against him.

Jenkins Mukasa went on to request Lydia Jazmine to focus on making more good music than sharing sexy bikini photos on her social media platforms.

He added that if she focuses more on good music, Kirya will get to know her musically: