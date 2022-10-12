Revelers in Lukaaya town left the Royal Gardens dismantled with property worth millions of shillings vandalized after Gravity Omutujju failed to perform at a show where he was advertised.

Based on the venue owner, Kev Motors and Humble management who were responsible for Gravity’s show approached him requesting to hire his venue for the local rapper’s extra concert show.

They agreed on the terms and conditions and he offered them a free venue. On D-day, the venue was well decorated and a sound drive was also successfully done.

Fans turned up to show support for the local rapper and the event got underway with the deejays treating revelers to good music mixes.

Also Read: Zex Bilangilangi, Gravity embroiled in battle of supremacy

However, as time went by, fans started requesting to have Gravity take to the stage to no avail. Upon trying to call the event organizer’s telephone numbers, they were unreachable.

This seemed to give a clear signal that the “Nyama” rapper was bound to show no face at the event which got the revelers angry.

Some of them started demanding their gate fees until they eventually turned rowdy and started dismantling and vandalizing property at the venue. Chairs, and fridges, among other items, were reportedly vandalized.

The owner of the venue now demands Kev Motors and Humble management who were responsible for Gravity Omutujju’s concert to come through and pay for damaged property which he valued at over Shs12m.

He also noted that the person who did the sound drive announcing the show was also not paid his dues and it should be cleared.