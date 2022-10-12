Singer Grace Khan, born Grace Namuwulya, has no kind words for house-helps after a bad experience with one of them.

Grace Khan who has been quite silent for a while, has bounced back with a bitter taste in her mouth after one of her previous house-helps reportedly mistreated her child.

Taking to her WhatsApp status, Grace Khan wrote blaming herself for having left her child with the maid and went on a trip for some few days.

Upon returning home, she found her baby in an unpleasing manner that made her share the story on her socials.

She wrote saying maids are untrustworthy despite how good and comforting someone could treat them.

Despite not revealing what exactly the maid did to her child, she was left regretting why she entrusted her child with a maid.