Renowned Ugandan content creator, Micheal Ssebamba popularly known as Mikey Seems 2 Funny says he no longer takes endorsements below Shs5m.

With more than half a million followers and 10.8 million likes on his TikTok account, Mikey Seems 2 Funny is one of the most influential TikTokers in Uganda.

His social media influence stretches to Instagram (52.6k followers), Facebook (404k followers), and other platforms where he shares funny skits on a daily.

Away from his impressive numbers, what has made Mikey one of the most sought-after content creators is the creativity he invests in his skits.

It is quite strange to have a brand campaign that does not consider him when seeking for influential TikTok influencers within Kampala.

The question; “But how much does he earn from these gigs?” is one often asked by those who seek to pick inspiration from what he does.

During a recent TikTok live, the usually smiley Miley revealed that he has been charging about Shs3m for endorsements with different brands in the past.

Since 2021, however, his charges hiked to Shs5m and he says that he can never take on any gig below that mark.

When people see you on TikTok, they start thinking they are equals. I don’t do any free advertisements. Let me say this out loud right here, I stopped influencing for 3 million last year. I have never signed any monthly endorsement deal below Shs3m since last year. It has to be Shs 5 million and above if you want my brand to work with you…and people give me that money. Mikey Seems 2 Funny

The 28-year-old creative further bragged about how he is the TikToker with most endorsements in the country and that he even forgets about some of them

I am the TikToker with most endorsements in Uganda. Sometimes I count these endorsements and even forget some. Mikey Seems 2 Funny

He went ahead to mention the brands that he has done endorsements for before demanding that respect should be put on his name.

Content creation and digital influencing is a major source of income for several youths in Uganda and many have made a comfortable living off it.