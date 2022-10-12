Sheebah Karungi totally disagrees with the narrative that her former manager Jeff Kiwa singlehandedly made her what she is today.

Before her major breakthrough song, Ice Cream, Sheebah Karungi had tried her luck with The Obsessions group but not much had been achieved musically.

With Jeff Kiwa on her management, she made Ice Cream and whole lot of other bangers in the following years.

A big star was born just like the likes of Radio and Weasel who also gained their fame under Jeff Kiwa’s guidance.

Also Read: Sheebah is no longer a full dummy since she separated with Jeff – Cindy Sanyu

In 2021, however, Sheebah quit Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep over undisclosed matters. They have since not been on good talking terms.

Despite both moving on; with Jeff Kiwa signing another artiste in Pinky and Sheebah changing management, the latter is not comfortable by critics often saying she is Jeff’s product.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, Sheebah said that she was not made by Jeff but they worked together to achieve the success over the years.

“My journey with that gentleman was good. Like any other partnership, you reach a point and it ends and you have to move on,” Sheebah noted.

“Jeff pushed me for the nine years we worked together and I also pushed him to where he is. Now it is time I carry on, with all due respect. He didn’t make me, we worked together and we got here,” she further said.