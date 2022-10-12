On Tuesday 11th October 2022, Kenyan celebrity couple Wahu Kagwi and Nameless, real name David Mathenge, announced the arrival of their newborn daughter.

Past months have seen Wahu flaunting her baby bump and Nameless showing his support as her husband as they anticipated the birth of their third child.

On Tuesday, the couple announced the good news of the birth of baby Shiru who was named after Nameless’ elder sister.

“This is 5 mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third-born daughter, Shiru, named after my eldest sister Rosemary according to Kikuyu tradition,” Nameless partly wrote on social media.

The singer revealed that she will be given an African name later before thanking his followers and fans for their prayers and well wishes.

Nameless went on to note that both the baby and his wife are in good condition and that he is excited to start yet another journey of raising the newborn.

“We’ll also give her an African name soon. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes! Shiru is healthy, beautiful, and very alert. And wifey, Mama Shiru did a splendid job at bringing her into this world. Mum is fine and excited to start this journey together,” he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple!