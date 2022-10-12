Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Samali Karungi has made it clear that she is not in the music business to compete for the number one position.

She distanced herself from competing for the top positions in music saying she didn’t join the industry to lead fellow artists but to add something to the industry and make her fans happy.

The “Nkwata Bulungi” emphasized that she joined the music industry out of love and passion which later resulted in a job that she respects very much.

She revealed how she has earned lots of good things out of it and improved the standards of living for her family having come from a humble background.

The former TNS singer said that it is her critics that try to make up positions to create beef situations between her and her fellow singers.

I have never been in the music industry vying to be number anything. I want to stand clear and verify that. I come from a very humble background. First, I started singing out of love and passion. It now became a job that I respect so much hence why I work hard because I respect my job. It has changed my life plus my family members. So am not in the music industry to be number one or to lead the rest of the pack. Am pretty sure that as individuals we can’t fight over fans. Am not here to be the first, second, or third top artist. I’m here to do my role. Sheebah