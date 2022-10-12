Singer Sheebah Samali Karungi is without a doubt one of the most enterprising artists that the local music industry should be proud of.

Over the years, she has seen herself land big endorsement deals and start up her own business ventures including the Red Terrace bar and Red events company that deals in decor for birthday parties, weddings, and other functions as part of her establishments.

Before she got underway with the bar business, she first launched her Sheebah Holic pads with stores in Bunga, calling upon her clients to always check in if they are in need of sanitary pads.

She has now yet again announced that she has ventured into film.

This time around, she will not be acting but she is working around the clock to launch a movie app that will be worldwide.

She revealed that she took the decision to venture into a movie application so as to employ as many people as she can.

Sheebah bragged about how she employs over 60 individuals and wants to expand that number.

The application is going to look similar to Netflix and will be worldwide so that anybody anywhere can have it. I have been taking a look at it for the past three to four years because it is not easy setting up such an application that is international. It is going to be the first one in its nature. Sheebah