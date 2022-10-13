Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex has pledged to provide and take good care of Sipapa’s children until he is set free.

Abtex made the pledge during an interview on Sanyuka TV when asked to open up about his relationship with the jailed socialite who is being accused of aggravated robbery.

Abtex noted that he has no bad blood with Sipapa, real name Charles Olim. He, however, noted that his last exchange with Sipapa was bitter although he personally has no ill intentions towards him.

Also Read: Sipapa remanded to Luzira prison till next month

He then pledged to work with Serena Bata to look out for Sipapa’s children even if he is to get jailed for ten years.

I pledge to take care of Sipapa’s family and most especially the kids. Am not among those people who are well off as I also need help in some areas but for the case of his family members who need help, I will at least provide for the them even if he is jailed for 10 years. I will give them a hand till he is out of prison. Abtex

Abtex’s statements come days after Sipapa was remanded back to Luzira prison after he was denied bail for the second time.