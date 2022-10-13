2022 is ending on a good note for Ugandan rapper Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica with a brand new Jeep to add to his possessions.

The singer unleashed the car at the listening party for his new album ‘King Kong’. He was seen being congratulated by his fellow singer Eddy Kenzo and Grenade.

“That’s a dope car bro, congratulations. Byonna obikoze,” Grenade was heard telling Fik and his crew left Olive Restaurant last week.

On Wednesday, through his Snapchat account, the Fresh Gang CEO unveiled the car to his wider fanbase online.

In the video captioned, “New ride gang,” Fik Fameica shows off the car from different angles. “Big boy right there,” he says while recording his new ride.

Fik’s decision to buy a new car could have been influenced by the success he has registered in the past few months following a sold-out concert.

It should also be remembered that earlier this year, the rapper’s old Pajero was left in pieces after he was involved in an accident as he headed to Luwero to perform.

Congratulations on your new ride Fik!