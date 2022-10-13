At a press conference held on Thursday afternoon, local rapper Gravity Omutujju shed tears over increased hatred cast over his children and wife on social media.

Over the last few weeks, Ugandan rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju has been dominating the headlines.

From holding a successful soldout concert, to his controversial comments made against fellow artistes, Gravity has been the talk of the town.

The comments he made about music legends; Bebe Cool, Chameleone, Bobi Wine, however, seem to have caused him some trouble.

Also Read: The music industry doesn’t need Chameleone, Bobi, and Bebe anymore – Gravity Omutujju

On Thursday afternoon, at press conference held to talk about the music industry, Gravity shed tears while speaking to the press.

Midway the address, the Embuzi singer revealed how he has been maliciously attacked by people on social media about his comments made about the big three artistes.

It should be remembered that at the back of his soldout concert, Gravity said that Bobi Wine, Chameleone, and Bebe Cool are no longer relevant in the industry and hence should step aside to let the younger artistes take the lead.

Gravity says that his statements were changed by different online blogs to throw him into the lions den of netizenz who have since hurled unspeakable insults toward him.

What hurts him the most is that even his innocent children and wife, who know nothing about music, have been heavily insulted in the online exchanges.

My comments were misinterpreted and now my children and wife are being insulted. I have three kids, they know nothing about this industry. Neither does my wife, but people are attacking her because they did not understand what I said,” Gravity said. I do have pressure about my career that I have worked so hard to build for a long time and it could all go to waste because of what media has done. Gravity Omutujju