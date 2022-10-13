Spice Diana has vowed to always put her fans first and protect them following an altercation with an events organizer over the mistreatment of fans over the weekend.

During last weekend’s “Ekikudhuko” concert that happened at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja, Spice Diana was involved in an altercation with a show organizer.

The bitter exchange ensued when the Source Management singer called her fans to come closer to the stage to enjoy her performance.

She realized that there were cage barriers that had been erected by the organizer to stop revelers from getting close to the artist.

One of the crowd controllers is believed to have said something to Spice that immediately infuriated her, commencing a long rant in which she even threatened to beat up the organizer.

According to Galaxy FM, Spice maintained that she would do that again if any of her fans is treated the same way.

She vowed to protect her fans at all costs and to make sure they have fun at the concerts she performs at because they pay their money to enjoy exactly that, not to be caged up like animals.

“They paid 10K to watch me. Why keep them behind the cages? I will always fight for my fans,” Spice noted.