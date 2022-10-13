Rising Ugandan singer Lucky Jo is confident he will be dropping a hit song very soon after jumping on a project with popular Nigerian producer, London.

Popularly known for his breakthrough song, a collaboration with Fik Fameica dubbed ‘This and That‘ Lucky Jo, real name Lucky Joshua Isa, is making major moves.

The past week has seen him rub shoulders with Nigeria’s Rema and his producer London during their visit to the +256 for a performance.

Lucky Jo, through Talent Africa, managed to cease the opportunity to perform on the same stage with Rema at the Afropalooza festival held at Lugogo Cricket Oval last weekend.

Lucky Jo (left) poses for a photo with Rema at Entebbe International Airport

Also Read: I can handle witchcraft in the music industry through prayer – Lucky Jo

He also managed to establish a good connection, not only with Rema who he considers his idol, but also with producer London.

London, real name Michael Ovie Hunter, is a renowned Nigerian producer who has produced bangers for the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Rema, Ayra Starr, among others.

According to sources, London who was visiting Uganda for the fourth time was impressed by Lucky Jo’s determination and they hit the studio to record some new tracks.

Lucky Jo partly confirmed the rumors with a photo he shared on social media with London and sources close to the Ugandan star reveal to us that a project is in the offing.

More details about this project will be revealed to us in coming days but it seems like Lucky Jo is destined for greatness and we love to see it!