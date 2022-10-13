The Head of State President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed four new bills into law that are bound to take effect very soon.

The State House has confirmed the development after sharing a document that indicates that the new four bills are now official.

The bills signed into law include;

The Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act 2022

The Minning And Minerals Act 2022

The Kampala Capital City (Amendment) Act 2022

The Physical Planners Registration Act, 2022

Based on the statement shared online, all four bills were recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda and were only awaiting the president’s approval.

The bill that has raised public concern is the Computer Misuse bill which was moved privately by Hon. Mohammed Nsereko.

The Computer Misuse Act imposes tough penalties on cyber crimes as it prohibits the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorization from the parents.

The law further prohibits the sharing of information that promotes hate speech plus many other restrictions as will be shared in detail.