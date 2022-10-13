Zex Bilangilangi and Gravity Omutujju are taking their misunderstandings to the studio with the former set to drop a new song dubbed “Kidogo”.

Following a successful concert, Gravity Omutujju has been throwing jabs at Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine, saying they are no longer musically relevant.

The singer’s statements did not settle well with Bobi Wine’s protégé Zex Bilangilangi who feels like Gravity is being disrespectful to the legends of the industry.

“That one is reasoning like a kid right now. It’s like he (Gravity) doesn’t know that his career is standing on the shoulders of his elders. If you start dissing the elders, that means you’re going astray. He is confused by the hype,” Zex told media recently.

Gravity then questioned Zex’s audacity to talk about him. “With 1 and half hit song you still have the audacity to address my name like that? Young boy get some sense,” Gravity tweeted.

The Firebase Crew singer has now taken the fight to the studio. On Wednesday, Zex Bilangilangi stormed into studio at 3am to record a new song dubbed “Kidogo”.

In the song that will be dropping anytime soon, he vows to educate and discipline Gravity and asks him to watch his mouth and what he says.

Check out the teaser below: