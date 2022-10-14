Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye has called upon fellow artistes to stop attacking music legends as it is one thing that is hindering the growth of the industry.

On Thursday, rapper Gravity Omutujju appeared in a sorry state while apologising to Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool.

At the presser, the rapper wept while revealing how his family has received threats and nasty insults from angry fans on social media over the comments he made about the three Ugandan music legends.

In his defense, Gravity said that his context was altered by media and even vowed to stop making any other interviews for the rest of the year.

Through Facebook, Big Eye Starboss has urged fellow younger artistes to appreciate the legends rather than trying to cast hate upon them.

He noted that disagreeing with them is fine but that should not turn into pulling them down because it hinders the respect for the industry.