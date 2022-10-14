Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye has called upon fellow artistes to stop attacking music legends as it is one thing that is hindering the growth of the industry.
On Thursday, rapper Gravity Omutujju appeared in a sorry state while apologising to Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool.
At the presser, the rapper wept while revealing how his family has received threats and nasty insults from angry fans on social media over the comments he made about the three Ugandan music legends.
In his defense, Gravity said that his context was altered by media and even vowed to stop making any other interviews for the rest of the year.
Through Facebook, Big Eye Starboss has urged fellow younger artistes to appreciate the legends rather than trying to cast hate upon them.
He noted that disagreeing with them is fine but that should not turn into pulling them down because it hinders the respect for the industry.
Fellow artistes who put down Bobi Wine, Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Juliana Kanyomozi, Mesach Semakula, IreneNamubiru, Geofrey Lutaaya you are the people who have hindered the respect for our music industry.
Those people have inspired this generation of ours like it or not. I have never heard a Nigerian artist like Davido or Wizkid putting 2face, D’banji or P. Square down but instead they appreciate them for kicking some doors for their music industry and inspiring them.
It’s ok to disagree with them on something but putting them down is not ok. Let us build the respect for our Uganda music industry by starting within ourselves.
We must respect our seniors because they have always been pillars of this music industry until were we have found it.
Let us appreciate their contribution towards the industry coz it’s also another way the industry will earn maximum respect from even outside.
For us we can fight with in ourselves but let us leave them alone and put respect on their names.Big Eye