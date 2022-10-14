In his new song dubbed Nalonda, gospel singer and preacher Dr. Suudi celebrates making the perfect choice to get saved.

Known for his other gospel songs, Dr. Suudi, real name Ngobe Masudi Ssentongo Muzangganda, always delivers top notch quality when it comes to vocals and lyrical content.

He does exactly the same thing on his new song titled “Nalonda” which is loosely translated as “I Chose/I Made A Choice.”

Produced by the talented Nessim, Nalonda is a smoothly flowing Afrobeat song that evokes your inner urge to dance.

The message embedded in the lyrics is about the great choice the singer made about giving his life to Christ and getting saved.

Dr. Suudi reveals that the changes in his personality and the good life he is currently living are all products of choosing the right path in Jesus Christ being his Saviour.

It is one of those songs whose message will stay on your mind and yet still make you dance even at your favourite hangout.