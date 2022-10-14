Local Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga has disclosed that since childhood, he very much wanted to be like the late Prince Job Paul Kafeero.

Hassan Ndugga Bamweyana says he used to listen to Paul Kafeero’s music so much and he is still trying to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

The former Revival band singer adds that had his dad not passed on before realizing his talent at a young age, he would have been his manager.

Unfortunately, his dad passed on a long time ago making it very hard for his dream to come to reality.

During the interview, Hassan Ndugga further cleared the air on rumors that he ran mad saying he was just being possessed by his ancestors, something that he says is very okay.

I have never gone mad as people perceived it but was rather possessed by my cultural ancestors which is totally okay. I took on the name Bamweyana from the beliefs I hold. Hassan Ndugga