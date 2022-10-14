November is drawing nigh and Eddy Kenzo is charged up to put up a performance to be remembered for ages at the Eddy Kenzo Festival.

Organized to celebrate his legacy and the support his fans have rendered him through the years, Kenzo’s festival is an event not to miss come 12th November 2022 at Kololo Airstrip.

The anticipation and optimism amongst music lovers have already been felt during the countrywide tour in which Kenzo has visited different cities around the country.

Kabale, Mbarara, Jinja, Nakasongola, Jinja, Bwera, Mbale, Gulu, Lira, Fort Portal, and Arua, among other districts, have had the privilege to watch the BET award winner perform prior to the festival.

Also Read: Do not scrap tattoos off my corpse – Eddy Kenzo maintains

Speaking to the media, the Big Talent Entertainment boss revealed that he has been rehearsing for months and cannot wait to step on stage and make history.

The event which was supposed to happen just before Covid-19 rocked the nation, will feature several local and international stars.

Despite Kenzo not revealing the names of international acts who have confirmed attendance, MBU understands that the list includes over five stars who have pledged to be part of the festival.

Kenzo’s energy, creativity, and artistry will come in handy on D-day and we cannot wait to watch what he has been preparing for his fans this whole while.