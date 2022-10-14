Rising singer McSan Mr Finelines, real name Kiggundu Sulaiman, has dropped visuals to his latest single dubbed “Kooti.”

McSan Mr finelines is a Ugandan Singer, Songwriter and Producer who aims at being the very best in the game in the next few years.

Starting music as a passion initially, McSan decided to take it on as a career a few years ago (2020) and has since dropped songs like Kiss and Tell, Kankuwe, Hero, Roger Dat, among others.

The audio of his latest release dubbed ‘Kooti’ dropped about two months ago.

Listening to his past projects, it’s easy to notice that McSan Mr Finelines is a versatile artiste, something that can go on to turn him into a reputable artiste.

He shifts through the different genres with ease but on Kooti, McSan lets the melody amd lyrical depth grip you.

The Cypher Music House-signed singer says the new song was inspired by true events in everyday life as he cries out for pure love.

Kooti was written by McSan Mr Finelines himself and the audio was produced by One Blessing. Dave Thomas outdoes himself on the visuals as well.

Take a gaze: