Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga Bamweyana has disclosed how he was once embarrassed by Nabbi Omukazi when still part of the Revival church band.

He remembers a day when Nabbi Omukazi ordered him to exit her ride as they were traveling for a show in the areas of Mubende.

The “Omugugu” fame singer said he faced the embarrassment because of the love and overwhelming favor that he was receiving from the late Pastor Augustine Yiga who was their boss and leader.

Nabbi Omukazi felt envy and started treating him in an unpleasant manner that forced him to ditch the band and start a solo career.

Hassan Ndugga adds that had it not been the inner band fights, the band was destined to go places since lots of talent had started to sprout from the team with the help of Pastor Yiga because of the opportunities he was giving to new talents.