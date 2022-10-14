With dreams of becoming one of the finest Ugandan singers, Oma Afrikana has today released his debut single dubbed “Nyonyi Nyange”.

In Luganda, the beautiful, Egret – a type of a Heron bird – is called “Nyonyi Nyange.” This is the title to Oma Afrikana’s new release.

“Nyonyi Nyange”, the next entry in a one-of-a-kind discography which showcases the colorful vision, musical ingenuity, and undeniable heart of one of the world’s most exciting musical mad scientists.

Oma Afrikana who phenomenally dubs as a singer-songwriter and record producer was recently praised by the public for his profound lyrics, quirk-pop persona and over-the-top musical style.

“Nyonyi Nyange”, an Afrobeat fusion jam, is an important and earnest moment in his groundbreaking career.

On the song written by Oma Afrikana himself and produced by A-Steyn, he showers love and praises on his special lover.

It’s a collection of real-life experiences, the romantic happenings around their relationship and the inspirations he has carried for such a long while.

About Oma Afrikana

Now living in Kampala, Oma Afrikana, real name Kafeero Wumalu, hails from Bugembe, Jinja and attended high school in Bugiri.

Now in his Senior Six vacation, Oma Afrikana has decided to kick-start his professional music career this year aged 19.

After being groomed by Ugandan music legend Eddy Kenzo, Oma Afrikana is now signed to Black Magic Entertainment.

He is cited to become one of the trailblazing global pop innovators in modern music, turning the genre into a colorful funhouse of fizzy experimentation.

According to his camp, the anticipated “Afro Pop genius” has many major collaborations coming through for his fans.

But first, listen to “Nyonyi Nyange below: