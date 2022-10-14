Winnie Nwagi has threatened to strike by stopping to wear a bra for a whole year following the increased body shaming slurs directed towards her on social media.

Not for the first time, Swangz Avenue singer exchanged some not-so-pleasant words with one of her followers on Instagram.

The Instagram user identified as Emmanuel Eropu Okello, while commenting on a video Nwagi shared, seemed to have a harsh opinion on her breasts.

“Some boobs need reaffirmation. Too loose and flabby,” Okello harshly commented, something that infuriated the Matala singer.

In reply, Nwagi wished the worst upon Okello. “Just die and go straight to hell, that’s where you belong mf,” she wrote.

Nwagi the ran to her hugely followed Snapchat where she called out body shamers. She also threatened to go on a no-bra strike for one year.

“I can strike a whole year with no bra nemufa mbwa mwe. Trust me I don’t need it. I can decide not to wear it at all,” she wrote.

Nwagi has always been a target for body shamers but she maintains that she is a tough woman who will always put them in their place.