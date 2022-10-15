Yesterday, Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi organized his first wife search audition similar to the one that former Kadongo Kamu singer Vicent Ssegawa held back in 2018.

The auditions were set to take place at a hangout in the areas of Makindye at a venue owned by events promoter Alfonso Bajjo alias Bajjo events.

Many single ladies were expected to turn up to take part in the auditions since, for a long time, Lwasa has always been bragging about how several ladies have been bombarding his inbox requesting to be his wife.

The news reaching our desk reveals that the auditions severely flopped as there were no women who showed interest in the contest.

People who flocked the venue very early were left disappointed.

When Lwasa was contacted to give reasons why he had not also turned up at the venue for his auditions, his contacts were unreachable.

Many were quick to brand him as a man of bad omen in terms of relationship affairs since every woman he gets dumps him over petty issues.

Previously in 2018, singer Ssegawa Vicent held a successful wife search audition where he had a good number of ladies showing up and eventually managed to hook himself one with whom he is currently living happily ever.