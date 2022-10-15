UK-based Ugandan fusion band duo Ganda Boyz is beaming with excitement having made it to the Grammy Awards 2022 consideration list.

The Ganda Boyz who were previously known as Da Twinz received the nomination a few hours ago and could not keep calm about the new milestone that they have hit in their music career.

The duo was considered because of it’s impressive art and using music to create social change amongst the public.

The Ganda Boyz have become the first duo from Uganda to secure the achievement. Wasafi Classic Baby’s Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and RayVanny have also been considered before.

The “Lumonde” singers have rallied their fans to keep voting for them so that they can make the cut and wave the Ugandan flag high.

For your Grammy Consideration: Using music to create social change: The first-round ballot for the Grammys is open October 13-23. If you are a voter please do consider this music film. Ganda Boys