Recently, singer-turned-presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira was spotted in an interview sobbing as she narrated her pain of being used and dumped after the 2021 general presidential elections.

She explained that ever since the presidential elections were concluded, she has been facing tough times as some of her property is being taken by moneylenders for failure to foot the debts that she got.

First, Kusasira was forced to sell off her Landcruiser V8 ride that she was gifted by the Head of State because she wanted to cool down the envy the public was having against her.

A few days back, reports emerged disclosing how she is on the verge of losing her home over failure to clear debts that have acumulated heavily on her side.

When Bad Character singer Khalifah AgaNaga was asked to share his opinion about Catherine Kusasira’s tearful interview, he said it was such a shame to see her to weep on live camera.

Khalifah AgaNaga noted that during the lockdown, Kusasira was appointed as a presidential advisor and put on a monthly salary which she is able to use and clear her dues.

During the lockdown, we all had debts and Catherine Kusasira was among the people who met the president directly and even got appointed as a presidential advisor. It’s shameful to see her cry like a child because of her bad decisions. Khalifah AgaNaga