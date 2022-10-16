Firebase crew dancehall artist Tadeo Mayega, better known by the stage name Zex Bilangilangi, can now afford a beautiful smile having secured himself a dental makeup.

Having had a successful dental treatment, the “Magazine” singer shared the update via his socials in excitement about the experience he had just undergone.

The dental makeup is Zex Bilangilangi’s first ever and according to what he posted.

He thanked the doctors for the job well done since he did not have any pain as he had fears that he would feel lots of pain.

Am so grateful for my new smile, the best customer care, and painless treatment. Have really enjoyed my first dental. Zex Bilangilangi

Zex Bilangilangi joins artists like Pia Pounds and Azawi who have made visits to their dentists for dental makeups.