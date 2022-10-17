Over the weekend, Edward Ssendikadiwa alias Eddie Ssendi responded to DJ Nimrod’s statement that he made saying veteran journalists should step aside and let the younger ones take over the music business.

The words that were directed at Eddie Ssendi got him fuming and he found himself lashing out at the Galaxy Fm presenter.

Ssendi told Nimrod that he will never succeed in life socially, financially, and sexually if he thinks that to make it in life some people have to first step aside.

Upon hearing Ssendi’s remarks, Nimrod also retaliated noting how he is more sexually active than the Ddembe FM presenter.

Also Read: DJ Nimrod is mentally challenged – Eddie Sendi claps back

Speaking about his sexual success, DJ Nimrod said that he is has proof of three children and that puts Ssendi’s claims to bed.

Eddie Ssendi and DJ Nimrod have for a long time been at loggerheads over different issues in the entertainment circle with the former rooting for the veteran artists whereas the latter roots for young talents.

DJ Nimrod went ahead to state that he finds it hard to call Juliana Kanyomozi a legend reasoning that she stopped producing music long ago.