On Thursday, Galaxy FM presenter DJ Nimrod, born Nimrod Nabeeta, attacked Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk music critic Edward Ssendikadiwa alias Eddie Sendi and other veteran journalists telling them to step aside from the music business and let fresh blood take over.

The statements that DJ Nimrod made rubbed Eddie Sendi the wrong way which forced him to respond to the remarks.

When Eddie Sendi was asked to give a comment about DJ Nimrod’s striking remarks he made against him in his absence, he also went on a cold run and called out the Galaxy FM presenter.

In his statements, he noted that DJ Nimrod is mentally challenged.

Sendi challenged Nimrod to display any certificate of attendance from any journalistic workshop he has ever received.

DJ Nimrod’s biggest challenge is that he is mentally challenged. He doesn’t understand what he doesn’t know. The last time he organized a white party, it ended up being a green party. I dare DJ Nimrod to display any certificate of attendance from any journalistic workshop.

Eddie Ssendi

Sendi then openly told Nimrod that he will never succeed financially, socially, sexually, and mentally if he thinks that for him to succeed in life, Eddie Sendi must have to first step aside.