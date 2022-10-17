A few weeks back, singer Leila Kayondo went on a rant across her socials against her reported ex-lover SK Mbuga.

In the rant, Leila Kayondo was seen telling SK Mbuga never to visit her home again, something that indicated they were having misunderstandings.

Kayondo reached the extent of saying that she has never met SK Mbuga and blamed forgetting whatever might have transpired between them on memory loss.

In a recent interview, Leila Kayondo came out and cleared the air about her fallout with SK Mbuga noting that they sorted their disagreements.

She added that they are currently on good terms and have a healthy friendship with SK Mbuga and that there is no bad blood at all.

Mbuga was my good friend before everything happened and no one in this world can ever separate us or stop me from being his friend. .. We talk and he always tells me Hi Mulongo, you know he calls me Mulongo and I call him Sula. No one can ever separate me from people, I am a well-educated and bright woman who people like associating with. Leila Kayondo

Leila Kayondo further maintained that no one can ever separate her from Mbuga.