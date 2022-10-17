Sometime back, the Bizonto comedy group outfits female partner Annabelle Kisakye was embroiled in a scandal as her lover accused her of infidelity.

The allegations made rounds for some period of time as she went on a back-and-forth exchange of words with her lover who accused her of having coitus with her comedy crew members.

She later moved out of her lover’s life stressing that she was the husband in the home and paid for each and everything that they needed at home.

Following the heated exchange of words, her lover asked her to quit the group and find another job which she declined to do saying she can’t leave work to just become a stay home mother.

When asked about the allegations on Spark TV’s 21 Questions session, Kisakye denied the allegations of sleeping with her workmates.

She went ahead and stunned the nation by disclosing that when it comes to matters of sex, she is sexually dormant thus trashing the rumors made about her and the boss noting they are baseless.

I am sexually dormant. Whatever you heard about my boss and I is not true. Annabelle Kisakye