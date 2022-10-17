Local Kadongo Kamu songstress Jackie Kizito has released her 15-track album dubbed “No Fear” which she shared across all her social media platforms.

The album is a fusion of contemporary band and instruments that give it a slightly different touch from the usual Kadongo Kamu feel.

“No Fear” has songs that including:

No Fear

Ekitibwa

Obusungu

Njagala Kuwona

Weewano

Kampala

Nsangi (ft. Kenneth Mugabi)

Waali

My Love

Kanyonyi Kange

Nyanjura

Wendi

NKoona

Also Read: Fik Fameica releases track list of new ‘King Kong’ album

Listening to the songs on the album, Jackie Kizito sweetly expresses and sells out the beauty of Uganda and the rest of Africa’s and the natural resources.

For those who thought that she had ditched Kadongo Kamu, during a presser held in Makindye, Kizito maintained that she will forever continue being a Kadongo Kamu artist.

She stressed that the love she has for the genre is deep and undying.

She plans to promote each song on the album, one by one so that the public can properly digest the new music and understand the message in the songs.

Jackie Kizito also noted that she believes Kadongo Kamu still has a big fan base with many music lovers ready to consume the music.