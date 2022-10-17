Singer Kid Dee, real name Denish Duncan Matovu, is nursing a sprained arm after falling off the stage while performing last week.

In trying to do the Michael Jackson moonwalk, Kid Dee was left floored after the length of the stage did not favour his moment and before he knew it, he was at flat on the ground.

He was put back on his feet and his performance had to be cut short later on as he had to be whisked away to the hospital for first aid.

It was later revealed that he had sustained a couole of injuries on his body and a sprained arm.

In a video shared on TikTok, Kid Dee is seen receiving treatment with bandages wrapped around his left arm.

In the company of his friends, the Sente Nina singer is heard joking about how the first thing that flashed before his eyes upon falling was fellow energetic singer Roden Y Kabako.

Kabako as well fell while performing during Gravity Omutujju’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval a few weeks ago.

We wish Kid Dee a quick recovery!